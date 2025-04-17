Bulls Loss vs Miami Heat Helps Pistons Break Multi-Year Streak
The days of being the first Central Division team eliminated from the playoffs are behind the Detroit Pistons. On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls stepped into that role after losing to the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Wednesday’s game was a battle for the eighth seed. Unlike Tuesday’s slate, this game was a one-and-done for the loser and just a step in the process of clinching for the winner.
Although the Bulls received a strong effort from the veteran guard Josh Giddey, who scored a team-high 25 points in 40 minutes, the Heat received a sharpshooting masterclass from the seasoned postseason vet, Tyler Herro.
In 37 minutes of action, Herro shot 13-19 from the field, knocking down three of his seven shots from beyond the arc. He also went 9-10 from the free-throw line. Overall, Herro scored 38 points, along with his five rebounds and four assists. Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo combined 35 points and 21 rebounds.
The Heat controlled the game from start until finish. In the end, the Bulls lost 109-90. Their season ends in the Play-In Tournament for the third year in a row.
Prior to the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons finished last in the Central Divison every year since 2020-2021. During the season that helped Detroit net them the first-overall pick, which turned into Cade Cunningham, the Pistons finished 20-52.
During Cunningham’s first season in the building, the Pistons went 23-59. They followed up that effort with a 17-65 year, which led to the mutual departure of the head coach Dwane Casey, who was replaced by Monty Williams. The Pistons ended up regressing under Williams, going 14-68 in 2023-2024.
With JB Bickerstaff taking over for Williams, a few veteran additions, and strong emergences from homegrown players like Cunningham, the Pistons improved a ton this season. They were one of four teams from the Central Division to crack a spot in the playoffs. Detroit collected the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record. They’ll kick off their series on Saturday against the New York Knicks.
As for the Bulls, they are the first Central team eliminated for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. That year, they were one of two to miss the playoffs with a 27-55 record. This year, they exceeded that with 39 wins, but a Play-In loss sent them packing.