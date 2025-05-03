Cade Cunningham Cites Key Part of his Growth With the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons did everything they could to hang around in the postseason but ended up falling just short. With his breakout campaign officially at its end now, Cade Cunningham reflected on a key area of his growth in 2025.
Cunningham was a major catalyst in the Pistons' historic turnaround, blossoming into a star before everyone's eyes. His stellar play didn't end in the regular season, as the All-Star guard held his own in the postseason as well.
As the focal point of the Pistons' offense, Cunningham averaged 25.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 8.7 APG in his first postseason run. His top performances include erupting for 33 points in Game 2 and recording his first postseason triple-double in Game 4.
Following a nail-biting loss in Game 6, Cunningham was asked about all he was able to accomplish this year. Among the main things he cited was his growth as a leader and being someone his teammates can rely on.
"The jump in leading the team," Cunningham told reporters. "Helping my teammates succeed, that's the thing I get the most joy from. I think I did the best job I have since I've been in the NBA with that."
Coming up short in such a competitive series is a tough blow for the Pistons, but they should still feel good amid their elimination. They've got some much-needed postseason experience, and now know the adjustments they need to make to win at the highest level.
Looking at this season as a whole, the Pistons should feel great about having Cunningham as the key piece they build around moving forward. Not only has he drastically improved his play on the floor, but he puts an emphasis on growing as a leader. Comments like the one he made on Thursday are a testament to how he prides himself on being a pillar for the franchise.
Cunningham will now look to the offseason to improve his skills in hopes of staying on the fast track toward superstardom in the NBA.