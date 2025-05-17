Cade Cunningham Confident Detroit Pistons Put NBA on Notice
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, one thing became increasingly clear for the league: That wasn’t last year’s Detroit Pistons.
Even when the Pistons started the season off with a string of losses, they seemed more competitive, experienced, and well-rounded.
Once they started winning, it became contagious. Suddenly, the team that couldn’t surpass 14 wins in 2023-2024 managed to make the playoffs even without the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Following Detroit’s round-one loss against the Eastern Conference Finals-bound New York Knicks, Pistons star Cade Cunningham felt the Pistons proved a lot to themselves while putting the NBA on notice.
Cade Cunningham’s Confident Statement After the Pistons’ Successful Year
“We proved to ourselves that what we have in the room works and can be very successful in the NBA,” the first-time All-Star told reporters.
“I think, at the same time, we proved that to the rest of the league as well that when they come play Detroit, it’s going to be a dog fight. You have to play the whole 48. If you get up early on, we’re going to find out way back into the game and give ourselves a shot to win every night. The whole league is taking notice.”
The Pistons followed up their 14-68 season with a 44-38 record. It was a historic turnaround for the team that didn’t have too much roster turnover when it came to the core players.
A young group headlined by Cunningham took a noticeable step forward. Veteran additions such as Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Malik Beasley each played a pivotal role from a basketball and leadership standpoint.
With the bar raised higher heading into next season, the Pistons have more pressure this time around. Fortunately for the Detroit-based franchise, they embraced the challenge of playing as underdogs all year long. As many question whether they can follow up or not, Cunningham and his teammates will surely look forward to having an opportunity to put the league on notice once again.