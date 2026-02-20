How Cade Cunningham’s Vintage Performance Lifts Pistons To Win Over Knicks

Posting the best record in the NBA following the All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons opened up the second half of the season at Madison Square Garden against a top Eastern Conference rival, the New York Knicks.

The Pistons dominance against the team that ended their remarkable season in 2025 continued, as they defeated the Knicks 126-111, completing the season sweep of New York. Cade Cunningham put together another vintage performance at the Garden, scoring 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds on 17-of-34 shooting from the field, including knocking down five three pointers.

Similar to their previous two matchups against the Knicks this season, the Pistons outworked New York with key defensive plays, recording nine steals and eight blocks in the win. The Pistons left the Knicks frustrated offensively, as despite being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA this season, New York finished ice cold from beyond the arc, going 8-of-35.

First Half

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

After a slow start to the game, the Pistons found their footing as Cunningham led the charge for Detroit with 24 first-half points, along with four assists and three rebounds on 9-of-19 shooting from the field.

The Pistons and Knicks went back and forth throughout the first half, until the Pistons gained critical momentum, ending on a 7-0 run to take a 58-48 lead heading into halftime. The Pistons held the Knicks to 1-of-16 shooting from three-point range in the first half, which proved to be a major difference in Detroit's win.

Second Half

The Knicks came out of halftime strong as Karl-Anthony Towns, after scoring only two points in the first half, lit a spark for New York, scoring eight points to start the third quarter, cutting the Pistons' lead to four early on.

The Pistons, however, were able to gather themselves courtesy of Cunningham's 11 points in the third quarter. Pistons forward Paul Reed's dominance on defense played a major role in the win. Reed finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal.

Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson also got involved for the Pistons, as they combined for 21 points in the win. Guards Caris LeVert and Daniss Jenkins cashed in on key plays defensively for the Pistons in the second half, as whenever the Knicks fought back, Detroit countered.

Towns finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals on 12-of-20 shooting. Despite scoring 33 points, the Pistons attacked Brunson when they had the opportunity, forcing him to commit a game-high six turnovers.

What's Next For Pistons?

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes up for a dunk against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

With the win, the Pistons improve to 41-13 on the season, maintaining the best record in the NBA over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons will next travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The tip-off from the United Center in Chicago is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 2-1 against the Bulls this season.