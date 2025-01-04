Cade Cunningham Downgraded for Detroit Pistons vs Timberwolves
On night two of a back-to-back set, the Detroit Pistons are adding caution to the playing status of the All-Star-hopeful Cade Cunningham.
On the official NBA injury report, Cunningham has been downgraded to probable for the matchup. The team notes that Cunningham is dealing with left knee soreness, which has been a lingering issue in the new year.
Fortunately, Cunningham still has a good chance at playing as of Saturday afternoon. It would have to take a setback for the Pistons to hold him out. While that seems like an unlikely scenario, the Pistons have held out multiple players, including Cunningham, as late scratches before.
Throughout his career, Cunningham has had bouts with injuries that kept him off the court for extended stretches. This season, he’s on pace to have his healthiest run since entering the NBA.
For the first 17 games of the season, Cunningham was available for Detroit. During the team’s November 21 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham left the court after 36 minutes as he battled with a groin injury. He ended up missing a handful of games moving forward.
After a three-game absence, Cunningham was cleared for action on November 29. He received the night off in the following game against Philadelphia.
Since returning from that lone absence, Cunningham hasn’t missed a game. At this point, he’s appeared in 12 games in a row, averaging 35 minutes of action. In that stretch, he posted averages of 24 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
After Friday night’s win over the Hornets, Cunningham finished up his 30th game of the year. He’s putting together an All-Star campaign so far, as he’s averaging a near-double-double while shooting at a career-high pace. The young veteran has been key to Detroit’s impressive run to begin the season.
Heading into the bout with Minnesota, Cunningham’s squad ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 16-18 record. They are on a two-game win streak.