Cade Cunningham’s Eye-Catching Jacket Brought Pistons Good Luck
Showing up at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night, Cade Cunningham showed off a specialized Detroit Pistons-themed varsity-style jacket before taking on the Atlanta Hawks.
The jacket, which features “Riley’s Dad” stitched on the back just under a custom Pistons logo, brought good luck to Cunningham ahead of Detroit’s major nail-biting win on Friday night.
The Hawks didn’t have an answer for Cunningham’s passing in the first half of Friday’s game. The veteran guard sliced up the Atlanta defense to dish out nine assists through the first half. Initially, Cunningham was credited for ten assists, which would tie an NBA season-high for assists through the first half.
It wouldn’t be long before Cunningham officially collected his tenth assist in the second half. As for the rest of his production, it came in crunch time as well.
Detroit was losing its 20-plus-point lead, but Cunningham was starting to cook in the scoring department. The veteran got to the free-throw line for five shots, making all of his attempts. By draining half of his field goal attempts, Cunningham produced 11 of the Pistons’ 29 third-quarter points.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Cunningham was one rebound shy of a triple-double. With two boards in the fourth quarter, the star guard collected his third triple-double of the week.
Despite the concerns surrounding Cunningham’s ability to close games on top, the Pistons guard didn’t let it affect his late-game performance against the Hawks. Cunningham tacked on another nine points in the fourth quarter, including a tough contested layup, which put the Pistons ahead with under ten seconds to go, spoiling a Hawks comeback attempt.
Seconds later, Cunningham had the game-winning block. The fired-up veteran finished the matchup with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and one block.
The Pistons defeated the Hawks 122-121.