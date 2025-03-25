Cade Cunningham's Final Status for Pistons-Spurs Revealed
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons are set to return to the court to host the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs. When the Pistons revealed their initial injury report, Cade Cunningham was listed once again.
Although Cunningham wasn’t initially expected to miss the Pistons’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, he was ruled out with a calf injury as a late scratch. Leading up to Tuesday’s game, the Pistons kept him questionable to play.
Once again, Cunningham will not get the nod to play. He'll miss his second-straight game when the Pistons look to defend their court against San Antonio.
This year, Cunningham has avoided notable setbacks. As a result, he’s been healthier than ever, reaching the 65-game threshold last week. While Cunningham is now eligible to receive yearly award recognition, he’s also got more time to continue expanding on his career-year.
Sunday’s absence was the first time since February 7 that Cunningham missed a matchup. After having that one game off, Cunningham appeared in 16 straight games. During that stretch, he averaged 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.
This year, Cunningham’s All-Star emergence has helped the Pistons become legitimate playoff contenders. Barring any unexpected struggles down the stretch, the Pistons should be able to lock in a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.
A win against the Spurs on Tuesday would allow Detroit to have one more than the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently hold the fifth seed in the conference.
As for the Spurs, injuries have derailed their season. While they are on a three-game winning streak right now, San Antonio is ranked third-to-last with a 31-39 record.
The Pistons and the Spurs are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.