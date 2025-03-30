Cade Cunningham's Final Status for Pistons-Timberwolves
Heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons upgraded the injury status of the young All-Star, Cade Cunningham.
On Saturday night, the Pistons changed Cunningham’s status from out to doubtful. While it’s just a slight upgrade, it’s a sign the star guard is moving in the right direction,
However, the ultimate status is what matters most, and that hasn’t changed at this point. According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham is out on the road against the Timberwolves. He will miss his fourth game in a row for the Pistons.
During the Pistons’ March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham checked in for nearly 39 minutes. During that time, he went 15-30 from the field, scoring 35 total points. He also had six assists and seven rebounds in the 123-117 loss against Dallas.
Leading up to last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cunningham was expected to play. The team deemed him a late scratch before tipping off. After missing the following matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Cunningham’s team put out an official injury update.
“Recent imaging on Cade Cunningham’s left calf confirmed a left calf contusion that he sustained during the game last week at Dallas (3/21). He will miss tonight’s game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers and will continue his treatment regimen with the Pistons’ athletic training staff. Cunningham will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.”
Listed as day-to-day heading into the Cleveland matchup on Friday, Cunningham was ruled out. Despite being off the court for the past three games, Cunningham’s team has gone 3-0 in his absence. They’ll see if they can keep the ball rolling on Sunday against the 42-32 Timberwolves.