UPDATE: Cade Cunningham Highlights Detroit Pistons Starting 5 vs 76ers
UPDATE: Cade Cunningham has been scratched for tonight's game, according to Coty Davis of Detroit News.
One night after battling the Indiana Pacers in the group phase round of the NBA Cup, the Detroit Pistons are back in action on their home floor. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Saturday's matchup marks the second time the Pistons are squaring off this season. These teams last met a month ago in Philadelphia, with Detroit picking up a double-digit victory.
The Pistons got some reinforcements last night in the form of Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris. Despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back, these two remain off the injury report against the Sixers.
With Cunningham and Harris in action, the Pistons will be rolling out their usual starting lineup. J.B. Bickerstaff is opening the game with Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Tim Hardaway Jr., Harris, and Jalen Duren.
Entering this season, the Sixers were expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, injuries have resulted in them having a rough start out of the gates. The Sixers enter Saturday with a 3-14 record and are 1-7 over their last eight games. They will be without one of their stars again against the Pistons, as Joel Embiid was ruled out due to injury management and personal reasons.
A big reason why the Pistons were able to win the first meeting between these teams was the play of their top guards. Cunningham and Ivey are putting up some of the best numbers of their respective careers, and will need to continue to do so if Detroit wants to remain in the win column.