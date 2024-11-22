Cade Cunningham's Important Injury Update After Pistons-Hornets
As the Detroit Pistons put together a scrappy comeback in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets, the rising star guard Cade Cunningham had an injury scare, suffering a hip-related setback.
After seeing the court for nearly nine minutes in the fourth quarter, Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was not able to see the matchup through overtime.
Following the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff didn’t have a definitive update on Cunningham. However, the veteran guard told reporters he was feeling fine, which is a positive sign he could be available moving forward.
However, he’ll likely go through further testing to determine that much.
Despite missing some of the action on Thursday, Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring. He dropped 27 points. While Cunningham shot at a high volume, his efficiency wasn’t at its sharpest.
The star guard made nine of his 26 shots from the field. Nine of his attempts came from beyond the arc. He made just two of his shots from three-point land.
Once again, Cunningham was finding plenty of success with his playmaking. He dished out ten assists. The veteran nearly notched another triple-double this season as he came just three rebounds shy.
The Pistons struggled to make it out of Charlotte with a win on Thursday. Despite climbing back from a 20-point deficit and forcing overtime, the Pistons were outscored by two points in the extra minutes.
Both the Pistons and the Hornets missed their top stars as LaMelo Ball fouled out within one second of overtime beginning. With that loss, the Pistons move to 0-2 on the year against the Hornets, losing both matchups in thrilling fashion.
At 7-10, the Pistons move on to Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham’s injury report status for that game is unclear at the moment.