Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Stat Company With Anthony Edwards
Coming off a breakout campaign in the regular season, Cade Cunningham has maintained his high level of play in the postseason. Though the Detroit Pistons currently sit with their backs against the wall, they should be feeling good about their long-term trajectory.
When any team goes through a rebuild, the primary goal is securing a promising young talent with the potential to be a superstar. Based on what we've seen this season, Detroit has found that in Cunningham. Now in his fourth year in the NBA, he is rapidly climbing up the hierarchy of stars in the league.
Now under the bright lights of the playoffs, Cunningham has not succumbed to the pressure. Through his first four postseason games, he is averaging 25.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 9.0 APG. The Pistons star also notched a triple-double in Detroit's nail-biting loss in Game 4 to the New York Knicks.
As he continues his strong play, Cunningham has put his name in the same conversation with another fast-rising superstar in the league. He is one of two players under the age of 25 with at least 100 points, 30 rebounds and 20 assists these playoffs. The other being Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Though Cunningham has dazzled in the postseason, it hasn't resulted in much overall success for the Pistons. Each of their games with the Knicks has been highly competitive, but they only have one win to show for it.
Heading into Game 5, Cunningham finds himself in arguably the biggest game of his NBA career to date. He'll be tasked with leading the charge for the Pistons as they attempt to keep their historic season alive in Madison Square Garden.