Cade Cunningham’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Thunder
After a much-needed break, the Detroit Pistons will be back on the court on Wednesday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The status of the veteran guard Cade Cunningham was in question once again.
When the Piston submitted their injury report on Tuesday night, Cunningham was revealed to have a slim chance of playing from the jump. According to the official NBA injury report, the one-time All-Star was doubtful.
As expected, Cunningham won’t be making his anticipated return to the floor in Oklahoma City. As the guard deals with a calf contusion, he is set to miss his fifth game in a row.
Last week, the Pistons announced that Cunningham injured his calf during the March 21 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Cunningham checked in for 38 minutes, shooting 50 percent from the field and going 2-5 from beyond the arc to score 35 points. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.
The Pistons confirmed that an MRI took place and the team decided to put Cunningham on a day-to-day timeline. There hasn’t been a target date for his return in place.
In the absence of Cunningham, the Pistons have found success in all but one of their last four games. While Detroit could certainly use the boost in OKC against a Thunder team that has won 10 in a row, the Pistons need to focus on keeping Cunningham as healthy and as rested as possible for the playoffs.
This season, Cunningham has averaged 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The Pistons are 37-29 when the All-Star is on the court this year.
A win on Wednesday could be one of two steps to help the Pistons officially secure a top-six spot in the playoffs. The Pistons and the Thunder tip at 9:30 PM ET.