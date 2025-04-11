Cade Cunningham’s Playing Status for Bucks-Pistons
Heading into the second night of a back-to-back set, the Detroit Pistons listed Cade Cunningham on the injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lately, Cunningham has been battling multiple setbacks. On Friday night, the team put Cunningham’s status slightly in question due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. His official status was probable in the hours leading up to the start of the game.
Fortunately for Detroit, they won’t miss their All-Star on Friday night. Cunningham has been upgraded to available for the action.
On Thursday, the Pistons hosted the New York Knicks. Cunningham checked in for 34 minutes. During that time, he made 67 percent of his shots to score 36 points. Cunningham was two assists shy of a double-double. The veteran guard helped lead the Pistons past the Knicks with a 115-106 victory.
Lately, Cunningham has been dealing with a calf contusion. During his 38-minute shift against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham felt discomfort, which called for an MRI following the game.
Cunningham’s setback wasn’t severe enough to keep him off the court for a long stretch, but he still missed around two weeks of action. After a six-game absence, Cunningham returned to face the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday. Since then, he’s averaged 32 points, six assists, and five rebounds over three games.
The Pistons and the Bucks will battle it out at 7 PM ET on Friday. It will be the first of two matchups, with the second game taking place on Sunday for the season finale. Cunningham will appear in his fourth-straight matchup.