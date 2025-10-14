Cade Cunningham Prediction Validates Pistons' Belief
Heading into the previous NBA season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham made it clear that becoming an NBA All-Star was a goal of his during his fourth season. The former No. 1 pick achieved that.
Is a move to the MVP conversation next? Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently tossed Cunningham’s name into the “ready to take the MVP leap” picture.
“Cade Cunningham ranked seventh in MVP voting last season, and it may be a while before he finishes that low again,” Hughes wrote recently.
“The list of players to average at least 25.0 points (Cunningham clocked in at 26.1) and 9.0 assists this century is short, and the only guy to do it in his age-23 season was Trae Young. The rest of the list is riddled with MVPs and superstars.”
Since Cunningham entered the NBA as the top pick, the voters wouldn’t let him get his hands on the league’s Most Improved Player award. He’s expected to be this good, but that idea undersells just how much he improved since entering the NBA in 2021.
When he appeared in 62 games after a 12-game sophomore campaign, Cunningham produced 22.7 points per game, while making 44 percent of his shots from the field. He also dished out 7.5 assists per game, and came down with 4.3 rebounds.
Since the Pistons won just 14 games that year, Cunningham didn’t find himself in the running for any major awards. Last year was different in every way. The veteran guard improved his scoring, playmaking, and his rebounding. He shot more efficiently from the field and played in a career-high 70 games.
As a result of Cunningham’s improvement, he helped lead the Pistons to the Eastern Conference playoffs as the sixth seed for the first time since the Blake Griffin run.
Cunningham wasn’t close in the race for MVP, which was secured by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he was certainly in elite company. Cunningham was tied with Anthony Edwards and ahead of Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, and Evan Mobley.
BR’s leap prediction bunches Cunningham in with Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, and Evan Mobley.
“Ahead of his age-24 season Cunningham seems primed for further growth. He still has plenty of room to improve his foul-drawing craft and could definitely benefit from better ball security after turning it over 4.4 times per game a year ago. He was knocking on the door of top-five MVP status last year, and Cunningham could barge through in 2025-26.”
The Pistons have arrived in the Eastern Conference. Without a ton of turnover heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, many expected Detroit to maintain its status as a top-six team. Of course, it begins with Cunningham. If he can take an MVP-caliber leap in the right direction, they’ll be just fine.