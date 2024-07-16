Cade Cunningham Reveals Thoughts on Detroit Pistons’ Top Rookie
When the Detroit Pistons entered the 2024 NBA Draft last month, they possessed the fifth overall pick.
After the pick was revealed, many were shocked to see the Pistons take a player from the NBA G League Ignite who wasn’t Matas Buzelis. Instead, Detroit went with Buzelis’ teammate, Ron Holland.
Going into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Holland will serve as the Pistons’ top rookie.
What does the team’s top star think about the latest first-round acquisition? Recently, Cunningham endorsed Holland as they reunite in Detroit as pros after several years.
“I think he can be a really big-time player,” Cunningham said of Holland recently. “It’s crazy seeing him here and us being in Detroit together. We were kids — he was a kid when I first met him — so it’s really crazy to see now. He has a ton of potential, but he’s a really good player now. He’s going to be able to help us.”
So far, the Pistons haven’t seen a ton from Holland, as his G League run was cut short, and the NBA Summer League is just getting started. But based on the two-game sample size, Cunningham likes what he’s seen from Detroit’s young group, including the second-rounder Bobi Klintman and the two-way rookie Daniss Jenkins.
“I think they’ve been really good,” Cunningham explained. “I like how hard they play. I feel like they want to make the right play over and over. It’s been really good, and I’m excited to practice with them and get to play with them a little more.”
Through the Pistons’ first two games of action, Holland has been available for one outing. In his Summer League debut against the Philadelphia 76ers, the rookie first-rounder produced 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.
While Holland’s role for next season is currently unclear, he could play notable minutes alongside Cunningham, being that he’s the top-five pick on a rebuilding squad.