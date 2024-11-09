Cade Cunningham’s Game-Winner in Pistons-Hawks Goes Viral
The Detroit Pistons are back in the winner’s column, and they can certainly thank the star guard Cade Cunningham, for his contributions to getting them there.
With a little over ten seconds left to go in the matchup, the Pistons trailed the Atlanta Hawks by one point. Coming out of a timeout, the Pistons unsurprisingly drew up a plan to allow Cunningham to take the final shot.
Cunningham drove to the basket, where he met a couple of defenders while still managing to get a shot off. He was successful and put the Pistons ahead by one point.
The Hawks had one final offensive possession and put the ball in Trae Young’s hands. With the clock running out, the All-Star attacked the basket and opted to pass it off to Onyeka Okongwu. It was almost a go-ahead basket until Cunningham got his hands on the ball to prevent the shot from going off. At that point, the Hawks were out of time.
The Pistons sealed the deal with a 122-121 win.
With that victory, the Pistons improve to 4-6 on the year.
Cunningham had a dominant performance. Through the first half of action, he dialed up ten assists. Despite having just two points on 1-6 shooting, the veteran guard was a few rebounds and eight points away from notching his third triple-double in a row.
Sure enough, Cunningham got it. He finished the game with 22 points on 8-17 shooting from the field. Cunningham came down with 11 rebounds and dished out a total of 13 assists.
A go-ahead basket, followed by a game-winning block, has Cunningham going viral for his performance on Friday night against Atlanta. The Pistons will get Saturday off before returning to the court on Sunday afternoon to face the Houston Rockets.