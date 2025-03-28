Cade Cunningham Shines Light on Young Pistons Player's Big Night
Lately, playing time has been inconsistent for the Detroit Pistons’ young veteran guard, Marcus Sasser. Throughout March, he’s played in just six games, collecting seven DNPs.
With the Pistons down a guard in Cade Cunningham, along with the recovering Jaden Ivey, Sasser has earned some playing time off the bench over the last two games.
Against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Sasser ended up dropping a career-high in scoring. Cunningham, who watched from the side, took to social media the following day to bring attention to Sasser’s recent accomplishment.
The star guard re-posted a graphic about Sasser’s career-high stat line of 27 points on 75 percent shooting.
During Cunningham’s recent two-game absence, Sasser has averaged 24 points on 71 percent shooting from the field. He also knocked down eight of his 11 shots from three.
Friday night will mark another opportunity for Sasser to keep the ball rolling. With Cunningham ruled out for the third game in a row due to a calf contusion, that should keep the door open for Sasser to see nearly 20 minutes in the rotation once again.
Throughout his sophomore effort, Sasser has appeared in 51 games. Although opportunities have been limited, keeping him under seven points per game, Sasser has made the most with his minutes, averaging a solid 40 percent from three on nearly three shots from deep per game.
The Pistons and the Cavaliers are slated for a 7 PM ET start time on Friday night. Detroit will look to keep their winning streak rolling against a tough Cavs team.
