Cade Cunningham Speaks on Detroit Pistons' Changed Energy
The 2024 campaign was one to forget for the Detroit Pistons. They finished with the league's worst record, and found themselves on the wrong end of a historically-long losing streak. However, they've managed to drastically alter the franchise's trajectory through the first quarter of this season.
Through 26 games, the Pistons find themselves in the mix of a play-in spot with a 10-16 record. Multiple things can be attributed to their early success. Most notably the changes within all levels of the organization. Trajan Langon brought in a new head coach that the team has rallied behind, along with upgrading the supporting cast to better complement the roster's young core.
Following practice on Saturday, Cade Cunningham was asked about how different things are for the Pistons this year compared to last season. The Pistons star cited that there is a much different energy within the group and it's resulted in thim staying within arm's reach of their goals.
"Feel a lot different," Cunningham said. "It's a great energy in the gym right now. It's a lot that we're working towards, but we have all those goals in our reach. Just day in day out trying to work, trying to get better. We'll see where it takes us."
Among all the catalysts for the Pistons' success thus far, Cunningham's play is at the top of the list. The former No. 1 pick is in the midst of an All-Star campaign, posting averages of 23.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 9.3 APG. Fresh off signing a five-year extension over the summer, Cunningham continues to emerge as a key pillar for the franchise long-term.
Cunningham and the Pistons have had an extended break to put their blowout loss to the Boston Celtics behind them. They'll look to get things back on track Monday night when they face off against the Miami Heat.