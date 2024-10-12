Cade Cunningham Stats: Pistons Star Nears Triple-Double vs. Suns
Spectators in favor of the Detroit Pistons weren’t pleased to see Cade Cunningham’s performance against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Michigan State.
While Cunningham’s playmaking was on point as he dished out eight assists to just one turnover in 18 minutes, his shot wasn’t falling.
Putting up six field goals, Cunningham had just one make. He finished the game with only three points. In the second half, Cunningham didn’t log any minutes. After the game, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff noted that Cunningham wasn’t injured—he simply needed rest.
Rest did him well, as the Pistons bounced back from a 105-97 loss against the Suns on Friday night.
Cade Cunningham’s Stats vs. Suns
For the third time this preseason, the Pistons tweaked their starting five. This time around, Cunningham had Tim Hardaway Jr. back in the mix, along with Tobias Harris, who made his debut with the team after missing the first two games with an illness.
With some fresh faces in the starting lineup for the rematch, Cunningham thrived.
He attempted 16 shots from the field, making ten of his field goals. While he struggled from three, hitting on just one of his four attempts, Cunningham was hot from the mid-range.
The fourth-year veteran finished the game with 25 points. He logged a double-double by coming down with 12 rebounds. The veteran flirted with a triple-double, coming just one assist shy from getting it.
Cunningham led the Pistons to a dominant win over the Suns. They bounced back and defeated Phoenix on the road 109-91. With that, the Pistons advance to 2-1 on the preseason, getting a solid bounce-back game out of Cunningham, who looks poised to take another step this year.