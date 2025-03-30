Cade Cunningham’s Status Slightly Upgraded for Pistons-Timberwolves
There’s been a slight change in the injury report status for Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. As the All-Star continues dealing with a calf contusion, he remains on the report for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Pistons issued a slight upgrade for Cunningham, but he still seems unlikely to make his return this weekend. According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham is doubtful for Sunday’s action.
The last time the Pistons had Cunningham on the court was during the March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Cunningham checked in for 38 minutes during the road trip finale. The star guard shot 15-30 from the field to score 35 points. He also produced seven rebounds and six assists in the 123-117 loss against the Mavs.
Although Cunningham wasn’t on the Pistons’ initial injury report for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans last Sunday, the team deemed him a late scratch. Fortunately, Detroit went on to win without Cunningham at home against the Pelicans.
Over the next two games, the Pistons left Cunningham downgraded to out on the injury report for matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit established a winning streak with three-straight victories since Cunningham has gone out.
The Pistons and the Timberwolves will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Sunday. If Cunningham can’t get the nod to make his return to the court, the Pistons could be looking at his potential return on Wednesday when they face a tough challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder.