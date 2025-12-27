Detroit Pistons should target this veteran as the NBA trade deadline nears

The Detroit Pistons are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Heading into the post-Christmas spell of the season, the Pistons are slotted No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 24-6 on the season. They've also won eight of the last 10 games, losing just two by a combined total of six points.

But if the Pistons want to fully reach NBA contention status, they may have to add one more piece to the puzzle: an experienced veteran.

They've got tons of talent, with most of it being young. The only player on the roster who has played in the league for more than 10 seasons is Tobias Harris, with the next closest to such a mark being Caris LeVert. He's played in the league for nine seasons.

While both have been regular contributors across multiple NBA organizations, neither has played for a championship.

If the team wants to make a push this season and set the young talent they have up for future success, trading for four-time NBA champion and nine-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green would be a perfect fit.

He would immediately elevate the defensive ceiling of the team, also providing the locker room with a knack for vocal leadership.

He's also still contributing at an effective level on the court, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night. His defense has remained efficient as well, snagging nearly a steal and recording a block a night. That all-around production would be a nice addition to the team off the bench, especially when a fiery, intense spark is needed.

Green also has ties to the area, attending Michigan State for college and growing up just an hour and 30 minutes outside of Detroit in Saginaw, Mich.

This type of late-career coming home type of moment would potentially give the 35-year-old the send-off he deserves for his 14-year career. He's currently on contract through the 2025-26 season worth roughly $26 million, with a player option next year valued near $28 milion.

At worse case, he's a rental. At best, he's the last piece that Detroit needs to solidify itself as a true contender.

Detroit's had an incredible turnaround over the past few seasons, and even having the conversation of them looking to add a player with multiple rings on their resume is exciting.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the Pistons are expected to be fairly calm at the trade deadline, but could look to add some help to push the team over the hill.

“If the Pistons want to be aggressive before the deadline, they have the ammunition, they have the flexibility,” McMahon said. “They’re not looking at it as, ‘we have to be aggressive before the deadline.’ They’re not going into the deadline with an aggressive mindset, they’re going into it with an opportunistic mindset. I think it’s probably more likely that they use the flexibility to collect another asset or two. I think they’re more in the Sam Presti of a couple years go mindset.

"They don’t want to block the development of the young guys that have put them in this spot.”

Although it would be nice to see the team add a bit of championship experience to the roster, it may be unlikely see them add a player like Green. He's one of those players who has a chance to be a huge addition to a locker room, or be detrimental to team chemistry if he comes off wrong.

But for now, the Pistons are winning games, so it would be shocking to see the front office change things up too much.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 5.

After taking on the Utah Jazz on Friday, Dec. 26, they'll prepare for a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Dec. 28, with tip-off slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.