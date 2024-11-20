Celtics Considered Fit for Pistons Player in Trade Target Suggestion
NBA teams have a few months to figure out their plans for the 2025 trade deadline. Last year, the Detroit Pistons were quite active in the market, mostly posing as sellers. Since Detroit is still viewed as a rebuilding squad at the moment, they could still be in that category come February.
Perhaps one of their experienced veterans could be on a contender’s radar.
Recently, Sir Charles in Charge’s Michael Saenz listed a “way-too-early trade candidate” for each team in the NBA in late November. For the Boston Celtics, they have been suggested to take a look at Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart.
The Case for Stewart in Boston
“The Boston Celtics don't have many holes or weaknesses on their roster but looking to add depth to their frontcourt would be wise. And with how much he's begun to fall out of grace with the Detroit Pistons, I can't help but wonder if Isaiah Stewart could make some sense as a potential target for the Celtics leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. As somewhat of an undersized bruiser, Stewart has shown the ability to play the center position effectively.”
Since joining the Pistons in 2020, Stewart has played several roles on the Pistons. As a rookie, he was a reserve center. By year two, Stewart started 71 games for the Pistons. He maintained the role as the starting center through the 2022-2023 season but shifted over to power forward throughout the 2023-2024 run under Monty Williams.
This year, Stewart is back to playing center and returned to a role coming off the bench. The scoring numbers have taken a dip, as he’s gone from averaging 11 points to just six this season. However, Stewart is averaging just as many rebounds this season and is having a major impact on the defensive end of the floor on a nightly basis.
It’s become apparent that Stewart has bought into the system the first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is selling, but his contract will have to come into mind when the front office is trying to figure out how to move forward.
Stewart is currently playing on a $60 million deal. He has two more seasons with a base salary of around $15 million after this year and will have a team option for the 2027-2028 season.
In some trade scenarios, Stewart’s contract would be helpful for matching contracts. When it comes to the Celtics, any hypothetical would get tricky.
Considering Boston has most of its core locked in long-term already, they wouldn’t need to commit to a player like Stewart long-term. Instead, the defending champs would likely search for a more affordable, short-term option to fill any frontcourt void they might feel they have.