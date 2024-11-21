Charlotte Hornets Downgrade Key Player on Injury Report vs Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons will meet for the second time this season on Thursday night. Charlotte could miss a key player, as Miles Bridges is on the injury report.
When the Pistons and the Hornets met earlier this month, Bridges checked in for a 35-minute shift. During that time, he made 57 percent of his shots, knocking down multiple threes. Bridges scored a season-high 27 points while producing seven rebounds and two assists.
The Hornets and the Pistons’ first matchup went down to the wire. While it seemed Detroit had the win in the bag after forcing a missed final shot, the Hornets had a buzzer-beater tip-in off the rebound, and it was successful, leading to a one-point win.
After that game, Miles Bridges went on to miss some time with an injury. He was ruled out for matchups against the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Orlando Magic.
When the Hornets faced the Milwaukee Bucks on November 16, Bridges was back in the mix. He checked in for 26 minutes to score 19 points. The following night, he played another 26 minutes against the Bucks to score 19 points while nearly notching a triple-double by grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
The Hornets last visited the Brooklyn Nets a few nights ago. Bridges checked in for over 30 minutes for the first time since he played the Pistons earlier this month. The veteran dropped 21 points on 57 percent shooting. Just as it seemed Bridges was getting back to his normal self, the veteran popped up on the injury report against Detroit on Thursday.
Initially, Bridges was listed as probable to play. He’s been downgraded to questionable due to knee soreness.
In three games without Bridges this year, the Hornets are 1-2. Their lone win in his absence came against the Indiana Pacers.
Bridges is likely a game-time decision on Thursday. The Pistons and the Hornets will tip at 7 PM ET.