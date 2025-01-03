Charlotte Hornets Star Could Miss Action vs Detroit Pistons
Friday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets could lack some star power on the visitor’s side. Charlotte anticipates playing without the key reserve Tre Mann once again, but they are also entering the matchup with LaMelo Ball on the injury report. Brandon Miller is right there with him.
Ball is dealing with multiple setbacks, including an ankle sprain and a wrist sprain. As for Miller, he continues recovering from an ankle sprain. The setback has kept Miller off the court more often than not.
Whether that’s the case again on Friday or not is currently unclear. According to the official NBA injury report, Miller is questionable for the action against the Pistons.
During the Hornets’ December 16 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miller left the court early with a setback. After seeing the court for 31 minutes, Millers experienced an ankle sprain. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and went on to miss the next three matchups.
While Miller returned for Charlotte’s December 26 matchup against the Washington Wizards, his 36-minute shift then was the last time he saw the court at this point.
Miller went on to miss matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls.
At this point, the Hornets are in the midst of a major losing streak. Since they haven’t won a game since their December 8 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte is in a tough spot heading into their battle with the Pistons as they’ve now lost eight in a row.
This season, the Pistons have struggled to take down the Hornets on two occasions. In the first outing on November 6, Miller scored 19 points in 28 minutes, helping the Hornets grab a one-point win over Detroit.
When the Pistons and the Hornets met later in the year, Miller scored 38 points in 42 minutes. The Hornets defeated Detroit in overtime with a two-point victory.
The two teams will battle it out for the third time at 7 PM ET on Friday.