Charlotte Hornets Take Key Injury Hit Ahead of Clash vs Pistons
After getting a night off, the Detroit Pistons will be back on the floor on Wednesday to face the Charlotte Hornets. When the two teams tip-off, the Hornets will be down a key player as they received a tough injury update on the veteran Nick Richards.
According to the Associated Press, Nick Richards is expected to “miss at least two weeks” with a rib injury. His official diagnosis is a right first rib cartilage fracture.
Richards doesn’t have a timetable for his return at this time. He could miss multiple weeks of action as the Hornets plan to evaluate the center every other week.
The injury took place on November 1, during a matchup between the Hornets and the Boston Celtics. Richards checked in for half of his usual shift and left the game with just one point and three rebounds.
When the Hornets and the Celtics met for the second time the following night, Richards was ruled out for the first time this season. Two nights later, the Hornets paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Once again, Richards was not a part of the action.
Throughout his career, Richards appeared in five games against Detroit. Since his first game against the Pistons in February 2023, Richards averaged 11 points, nine rebounds, and one block against Detroit.
Last season, Richards had the best scoring game of his career against a struggling Pistons team.
On the road in Detroit, Richards checked in for a 27-minute shift. He scored a career-high 21 points on nearly 70 percent shooting from the field. Richards made it a double-double outing as he came down with ten rebounds.
Without Richards, the Hornets will be looking for more from the 23-year-old Moussa Diabate. They could also rely more on the former Pistons veteran Taj Gibson, who signed with Charlotte over the summer.
The Pistons and the Hornets are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET. on Wednesday.