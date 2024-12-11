Could Detroit Pistons and Pacers End Up Trade Partners?
As the NBA’s trade market begins forming, a Detroit Pistons rival is reportedly on the hunt for help in the backup center department.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pacers hoped to get a lift from a former Piston as they signed James Wiseman in free agency. Unfortunately, the veteran center suffered an injury at the start of the season. He’s sidelined for the entire year.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson’s injuries have the Pacers scanning the market for a backup five. They are “actively pursuing” a move there, and while Charania didn’t note any names at this time, the Pistons should be a team to watch in this case.
Who Makes Sense?
Really, any center on the Pistons’ roster should be available at this time.
That’s not to say it’s a five-man firesale in Detroit, but there aren’t any untouchables.
Recently, the offseason acquisition Paul Reed has been considered a name to watch on the Pistons’ trade block. With Reed making a little over $7 million non-guaranteed, the Pistons could use his salary to acquire help at another position.
Since landing in Detroit, Reed has just 11 appearances under his belt. He averaged five points on 58 percent shooting from the field. He also produced two rebounds per game during that stint.
While Reed is lacking playing time in Detroit, he has plenty of experience as a backup on a contender. Last year, Reed averaged 19 minutes on the Philadelphia 76ers for 82 games. He produced seven points and six rebounds per game. He has 32 postseason games of experience.
Jalen Duren is an interesting name that hasn’t popped up much. Over the last two seasons, Duren showed a lot of promise, but he’s been struggling to meet early expectations in his first season playing under JB Bickerstaff.
Being that he’s only 21 years old, Duren might be too much of a project acquisition for a team that just made the Eastern Conference Finals one season ago.
Isaiah Stewart could end up being the Pistons’ most sought-after center in the market, but he’s been Detroit’s most productive big man on both ends of the floor. Stewart might require the most expensive offer out of the three.
The former 16th overall pick’s availability will likely depend on whether the Pistons decide to buy or sell at the deadline this season. If they are still in the hunt for potential postseason play, helping out a division rival by giving away the most productive center on their roster doesn’t seem like a productive move.
As the Pacers continue looking for help on the center front, the Pistons should remain a team to watch.