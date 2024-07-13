Detroit Pistons 2025 NBA Cup Group Revealed
Last year, the NBA instated a new competition in the In-Season Tournament. Now named the NBA Cup, the groups for the event’s second installment have been revealed. As for the Detroit Pistons, they find themselves in East Group B.
The most notable team in the Pistons group this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Rounding out their field of competitors is the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers.
Starting on November 12th, teams will face off against each team in their group once. The squad with the best record will then go on to Las Vegas to compete in the knockout round. The inaugural winners of this new creation were LeBron James and the LA Lakers.
Last season, the Pistons did not do well in their In-Season Tournament play. They were grouped with the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers. Detroit lost all of their games in the initial round, as it came during their historic 28-game losing streak.
This time around, the Pistons are still going to have stiff competition. Indiana is fresh off reaching the conference finals, and teams like Milwaukee and Miami are looking to get back in the title hunt next season. The Raptors are also in the midst of a rebuild, but also have a roster filled with promising young talent.
One thing Detroit has going for them in the 2025 NBA Cup is the roster has drastically improved from last year. With the veteran pieces Trajan Langdon has acquired, the Pistons have a stronger complementary cast around Cade Cunningham and the rest of the team’s core.