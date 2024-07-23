Detroit Pistons Add Bulls Front Office Member to Revamped Staff
The Detroit Pistons’ front office isn’t finished building. On Monday, it was reported that the Pistons are bringing on a now-former member of the Chicago Bulls front office.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pistons are adding Gianluca Pascucci to the front office. Yo no surprise, Pascucci has previously worked with Pistons President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon.
The front-office veteran started his NBA journey with the Houston Rockets organization. In 2012, he was the Director of Player Personnel for Houston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
The following year, Pascucci was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel. In 2016, Pascucci took on a job with the Brooklyn Nets. He was named the Director of Global Scouting. At the time, he crossed paths with Langdon, who was the Assistant General Manager in Brooklyn from 2016 to 2018.
Pascucci’s run with the Nets would last nearly three years. Following a stint in Brooklyn, Pascucci signed on with the Minnesota Timberwolves to join the front office as an Assistant GM. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Pascucci joined the Chicago Bulls’ scouting department. Now, he’s set to re-connect with Langdon in Detroit. His position is currently unknown.
The Pistons have made many changes to the front office and the coaching staff this summer. Following a disappointing 2023-2024 campaign, the Pistons decided to hire Langdon as the President of Basketball Operations. As he earned the power to make major changes, Langdon’s first order of business was to part ways with the GM, Troy Weaver.
The Head Coach Monty Williams also found himself replaced after just one season. Following a quick search, the Pistons decided to replace Williams with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
With some major changes across the board, the Pistons are revamping the organization with high hopes of turning their rebuild around sooner rather than later.
