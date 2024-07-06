Detroit Pistons Add Former Milwaukee Bucks Veteran
Nearly a week into free agency, the Detroit Pistons added a veteran guard.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Pistons are signing Malik Beasley to a one-year deal. The contract is expected to be over $6 million for the season.
In 2016, Beasley entered the NBA through the first round of the NBA Draft out of Florida State. He was the 19th overall pick to the Denver Nuggets.
Although Beasley didn’t have an immediate role, he was a rotational player off the bench by year three. In his third season with the Nuggets, Beasley averaged 11 points on 40 percent shooting in 81 games.
After spending 41 games with the Nuggets in 2019-2020, Beasley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He would spend two full seasons with the Wolves before another change of scenery.
Ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Beasley was involved in an offseason deal. He was moved to the Utah Jazz, where he spent 55 games, averaging 27 minutes on the court. At the 2023 deadline, Beasley was moved once again, landing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In LA, Beasley appeared in 26 games, picking up 14 starts. He averaged 11 points on 35 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Last summer, Beasley hit the free agency market and signed on to join the Bucks for one season. He reportedly inked a veteran’s minimum deal.
In 79 games with the Bucks, Beasley produced 11 points per game. The veteran knocked down 41 percent of his threes, exceeding his career-average.
The Pistons have been on the hunt for veteran help this summer, and are looking to build a roster with reliable three-point scorers to put alongside the young standout guard, Cade Cunningham. Beasley fits the job description and could be a solid veteran presence for a rebuilding Pistons team looking to turn a corner.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Tobias Harris in Free Agency
Pistons Ink Cade Cunningham to Long-Term Contract