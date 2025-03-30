Detroit Pistons Add New Name to Injury Report vs Timberwolves
Heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons have downgraded one of their veterans, adding Dennis Schroder to the injury report.
According to the Pistons, Schroder is dealing with a right quadriceps contusion. As a result, he is probable to play on Sunday, but there’s clearly caution.
Over the past three games, Schroder has been starting for the Pistons. In the absence of Cade Cunningham, the veteran saw his role increase.
When the Pistons took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Schroder checked in for 39 minutes. He shot 5-14 from the field to score 17 points. He racked up a double-double by dishing out 10 assists. Schroder was just a few rebounds shy of grabbing a triple-double.
Going into Sunday’s action, Cade Cunningham remains on the Pistons’ injury report. The veteran star is considered doubtful to play, which means the Pistons are likely to roll out Schroder in the starting five for the fourth game in a row if Cunningham indeed misses the matchup.
Since landing with the Pistons at the trade deadline, Schroder has been a major addition to the bench unit. After making his debut back in early February, Schroder has appeared in 21 games for Detroit.
The veteran has averaged 11 points on 39 percent shooting from the field. He is passing out five assists per game and coming down with three rebounds per outing.
In total this season, Schroder has posted averages of 13 points, five assists, and three rebounds. The Pistons became his third team, after he started the year with the Brooklyn Nets before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors, who then flipped him in a multi-team deal to land Jimmy Butler.
The Pistons and the Timberwolves will tip at 7 PM ET on Monday.