Detroit Pistons Big Offers Positive Update on 12-Year NBA Veteran
The Detroit Pistons went down another starter on Friday night while facing the Dallas Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. was down with an ankle injury, which caused him to slowly make his way up off the floor and back to the visiting locker room.
When the matchup reached halftime, the Pistons ruled out Hardaway for the remainder of the game. According to the team, the veteran sharpshooter is dealing with an ankle sprain. While that’s a positive sign, reports have indicated that Hardaway was sporting a walking boot, causing some more concern.
Fortunately, the veteran center Isaiah Stewart confirmed that Hardaway was doing well after Friday’s matchup on the road in Dallas.
“He’s doing good. He’s doing good—all the guys checked on him—he’s in good spirits,” Stewart said of Hardaway.
Leading up to Friday’s game, Hardaway was posting averages of 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists. He was shooting 36 percent from three on six attempts per game. Hardaway missed just four games before making his 67th start of the year on his old stomping grounds in Texas.
When Hardaway clocked out for the night on Friday, he had zero points on 0-2 shooting from the field, along with one rebound.
The Pistons will get the day off on Saturday to travel back to Michigan. On Sunday, they are set for a rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hardaway’s status for that matchup is currently unknown. When the Pistons paid a visit to New Orleans on March 17, Hardaway checked in for 21 minutes. He had a quiet outing with eight points on 38 percent shooting from the field and three rebounds.