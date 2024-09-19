Detroit Pistons City Edition Uniforms Reportedly Leaked
The Detroit Pistons’ 2024 training camp is coming soon and the annual tradition of the organization having jersey leaks ahead of the new year has seemingly continued.
According to reports, the Pistons’ 2024-2025 City Edition jerseys have hit the net. They aren’t alone, as the entire league ended up in a similar scenario at some point over the past week.
It appears the Pistons are going to keep it simple this season but do it while stepping slightly out of the box with their color selection. A cream-colored jersey with black and white stripes is aimed to honor former Pistons head coach Chuck Daly.
The two-time champion head coach spent nine seasons coaching the Pistons. In 1989 and 1990, Detroit went back-to-back with NBA title wins after winning over 70 percent of their games over that two-year stretch.
Although the Pistons are returning from a rough showing in 2023-2024, there is much more excitement surrounding the team this time around after they made critical changes in the offseason.
The front office was revamped after the team hired former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon to take over for former General Manager Troy Weaver.
In addition to the front office, the Pistons made a key change to the coaching staff as well. Just one year after signing Monty Williams from the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons decided it would be best to part ways with him after one season. Williams was replaced by former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Detroit didn’t go all out with their cap space over the summer, but they added multiple veterans to put some experience around the rising star guard, Cade Cunningham.
The bar is low after a 14-win showing throughout the 2023-2024 campaign, but Detroit hopes to tease a bright future next season.