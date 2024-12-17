Detroit Pistons Coach Has Important Injury Update on Starter
The Detroit Pistons have run into some injury concerns lately. Heading into their matchup against the Boston Celtics last week, the team ruled out its starting center, Jalen Duren. In the fourth quarter of the blowout loss, the Pistons watched Tobias Harris leave with an apparent thumb injury.
It turned out that Harris had been dealing with a sprain. His status for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat was in question in the days leading up to the matchup. Eventually, the Pistons decided to give Harris the night off as he was diagnosed with a sprain.
Before the Pistons and the Heat battled it out on Monday, Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed Harris’ setback. The important injury update signals there shouldn’t be any long-term concern going on.
“Hopefully, this isn’t an extended thing,” he told reporters. “If you go back and look at his career, he plays in games … he’s usually not one to miss long periods of time.” Said they’re taking it day-by-day.”
Harris has been one to pride himself on playing when cleared for action, even if he has to push through plenty of pain just to get through a game.
Throughout his previous stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, Harris played in at least 70 games for all but one of the five seasons he played there.
This year, Harris has appeared in 25 games for Detroit. Monday’s matchup was just his second absence. This season, Harris has averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game. From the field, he’s been knocking down 45 percent of his shots and hitting on 34 percent of his threes.
The Pistons won’t see the floor again until Thursday, leaving Harris with some quality rest and recovery time.