Detroit Pistons Coach Leaves for New York Knicks
With the Detroit Pistons making a change at the top of the coaching staff, a shakeup with the assistants seemed inevitable. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are bringing in Mark Bryant, who recently coached for the Pistons.
Back in 2004, Bryant got his start as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks following a long playing stint. As a player, Bryant competed for the Blazers, Rockets, Suns, Bulls, Cavaliers, Mavs, Spurs, Sixers, Nuggets, and the Celtics.
The former veteran entered the coaching space after his lone run with the Celtics in 2003.
Since getting his start with the Mavericks, Bryant moved on to the Orlando Magic in 2005. By 2007, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder’s organization and put together his longest stint with an organization as an assistant coach.
In 2019, Bryant moved to the Phoenix Suns to link with Monty Williams. At the time, Williams was in charge of leading Phoenix’s rebuild, which was ready to turn things around and become championship contenders. Williams was shown the door in 2023. He became the head coach of the Pistons following the Dwane Casey era.
As a result of Williams’ move to Detroit, Bryant followed. For the 2023-2024 season, Bryant coached the Pistons through a rough 14-win season. While the organization didn’t make a coaching change right away, the revamped front office decided to part ways with Monty Williams after one year.
Detroit hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to take over. It’s unclear if Bickerstaff planned to keep Bryant on board, but the former first-round pick is headed to New York either way.
Bryant joins a Knicks team that notched the second seed in the Eastern Conference just one season ago. After defeating the Sixers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, New York came up short against the Indiana Pacers in round two.
With some major changes to Tom Thibodeau’s roster, the Knicks hope to find better success in the postseason in 2025.