How Pistons Facing Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Finals Would Benefit Detroit

For the second time this season, the Detroit Pistons will face off against the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Tuesday, this time on the road at the Paycom Center.

It’ll be a matchup between two of the NBA’s best on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. The Pistons hold the best record in the Eastern Conference at 54-20, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are the top team in the league at 58-16.

While the Thunder were without their two star players, reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Pistons defeated Oklahoma City 124-116 on Feb. 25. In that game, Cade Cunningham was available; now he is set to miss his seventh consecutive game since his collapsed lung diagnosis.

The Pistons remain optimistic that Cunningham could make a return for the playoffs, and if that’s the case, Detroit could very well face off against the Thunder in the NBA Finals in June. Despite the Thunder being the defending NBA champions, a potential matchup with the Thunder could be favorable for the Pistons.

Here’s why the Pistons, at their best, match up well against the Thunder, if they meet in the NBA Finals.

Pistons Defense

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) takes the floor during player introductions before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When going up against one of the top teams in the NBA, the best way to shut down the Thunder is through efficient play on defense. Throughout the season, the Pistons have made a case as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

The Pistons strive to turn dominant defense into efficient offense, and that strength could be one of the biggest keys if they make a run at an NBA championship. Entering Monday night’s matchup against the Thunder, the Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, as they are giving up an average of 109.5 points per contest.

The Pistons, much to the playmaking abilities of Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren, are also first in the NBA in blocks, averaging 6.3 per game. However, one thing that helps Oklahoma City is that they also have one of the league's best defenses, allowing an average of 107.6 points per game.

If the Pistons and Thunder were to meet in the NBA Finals, defense could be a deciding factor for which team takes home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Recent Streak Of NBA Teams Not Going Back-to-Back

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) holds the NBA Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at the end of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals after defeating the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While the Thunder are the favorites to repeat as NBA champions, history may not be on Oklahoma City's side. Since 2019, when the Toronto Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors' three-peat, the NBA has seen a new champion every season.

That could be the case this season with Oklahoma City, and if the Pistons match up with them in the NBA Finals, they could be in a great position to dethrone the Thunder as NBA champions. The Pistons are no strangers to being an underdog in the NBA Finals. The last time they won the championship in 2004, they upset the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.