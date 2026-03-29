Three Standouts From Detroit Pistons Road Victory Over Minnesota Timberwolves

Throughout the season, the Detroit Pistons have thrived on turning great defense into efficient offense. That strength was on full display in their 109-87 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon at the Target Center.

With the win over the Timberwolves, the Pistons have now improved to 54-20 on the season and are 4.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining in the regular season.

While Timberwolves and Pistons fans missed the opportunity to watch a battle between Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards, several top players for the Pistons stepped up for Detroit in the victory over the Timberwolves.

Ausar Thompson

Mar 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) dribbles the ball up court as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) defends during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In the win over the Timberwolves, Ausar Thompson had an impact on both ends of the floor for the Pistons. Thompson’s defense throughout the season for the Pistons has been one of the team’s biggest strengths and one of the reasons Detroit has one of the best defenses in the NBA.

While Thompson scored only six points in the win, his four steals helped set up the Pistons' offense to have success in transition.

Ronald Holland II

Mar 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) dribbles defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Out of the seven players that scored in double figures for the Pistons, Ronald Holland II was one of them, scoring 13 points and two rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including knocking down two three-pointers in the win.

Holland’s defensive impact also played a pivotal role in the Pistons' earning a dominating 22-point win over the Timberwolves, as he recorded two steals and two blocks. After only scoring two points each in the last three games for the Pistons, Holland needed to get back on track offensively, and he did just that with his performance against the Timberwolves.

With the NBA playoffs approaching, Holland’s consistency could be a x-factor for the Pistons in the postseason, as they hope to get Cunningham back and are poised to make a deep run.

Tobias Harris

Mar 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) works around Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Tobias Harris set the tone for the Pistons from the opening jump, as he started the game with 11 points, while going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. Harris finished the game leading the Pistons, scoring 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists, on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Harris also made an impact on the defensive end, recording three blocks and one steal for the Pistons.

Harris, who has scored in double figures in five consecutive games for the Pistons, looks to continue to have an impact when Detroit takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time this season in a battle between two of the NBA’s best.