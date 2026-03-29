Three Standouts From Detroit Pistons Road Victory Over Minnesota Timberwolves
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Throughout the season, the Detroit Pistons have thrived on turning great defense into efficient offense. That strength was on full display in their 109-87 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon at the Target Center.
With the win over the Timberwolves, the Pistons have now improved to 54-20 on the season and are 4.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining in the regular season.
While Timberwolves and Pistons fans missed the opportunity to watch a battle between Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards, several top players for the Pistons stepped up for Detroit in the victory over the Timberwolves.
Ausar Thompson
In the win over the Timberwolves, Ausar Thompson had an impact on both ends of the floor for the Pistons. Thompson’s defense throughout the season for the Pistons has been one of the team’s biggest strengths and one of the reasons Detroit has one of the best defenses in the NBA.
While Thompson scored only six points in the win, his four steals helped set up the Pistons' offense to have success in transition.
Ronald Holland II
Out of the seven players that scored in double figures for the Pistons, Ronald Holland II was one of them, scoring 13 points and two rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including knocking down two three-pointers in the win.
Holland’s defensive impact also played a pivotal role in the Pistons' earning a dominating 22-point win over the Timberwolves, as he recorded two steals and two blocks. After only scoring two points each in the last three games for the Pistons, Holland needed to get back on track offensively, and he did just that with his performance against the Timberwolves.
With the NBA playoffs approaching, Holland’s consistency could be a x-factor for the Pistons in the postseason, as they hope to get Cunningham back and are poised to make a deep run.
Tobias Harris
Tobias Harris set the tone for the Pistons from the opening jump, as he started the game with 11 points, while going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. Harris finished the game leading the Pistons, scoring 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists, on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
Harris also made an impact on the defensive end, recording three blocks and one steal for the Pistons.
Harris, who has scored in double figures in five consecutive games for the Pistons, looks to continue to have an impact when Detroit takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time this season in a battle between two of the NBA’s best.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17