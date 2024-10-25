Detroit Pistons Coach Opens up on Squaring off Against His Former Team
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons fell just short of picking up their first win of the season against the Indiana Pacers. They'll now hit the road an attempt to secure a victory over a squad that J.B. Bickerstaff knows all too well.
Before he came to Detroit to replace Monty Williams, Bickerstaff spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He does not have to wait long for his homecoming, as he'll be squaring off against his old team on Friday night.
Bickerstaff's tenure with the Pistons began in 2020, where he served as head coach for 11 games. From there, he helped turn the young squad into a playoff team, reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Despite winning 44 or more games over the last three years, the Cavs decided to shake things up and make a change at head coach. Bickerstaff was dismissed from his position and replaced by Kenny Atkinson.
Following practice on Thursday, Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts about facing off against the Cavs for the first time since his dismissal. He still has a lot of love and respect for the team and organization, but his main focus is getting the Pistons in the win column.
“We're going to play a game, that's all that matters," Bickerstaff told reporters. "I got a ton of respect for those guys. I care deeply about them, but tomorrow night, none of that matters.”
The Cavaliers also kicked off their regular season schedule Wednesday, picking up a blowout win over the Toronto Raptors. Cade Cunningham and company will aim to halt their momentum Friday night, as they attempt to get Bickerstaff his first win with the Pistons against his old employer.