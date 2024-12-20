Detroit Pistons Coach's Blunt Statement on Loss vs Utah Jazz
Just one quarter into Thursday night’s battle against the Utah Jazz, the Detroit Pistons trailed 48-19.
It was a tough start that proved to be too much for the Pistons to overcome, even when they established a groove as quickly as the second quarter.
“We didn’t approach the game the way we should,” Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff explained to reporters after the game. “Then, for 12 minutes of the game, we didn’t make the adjustments needed. That’s where this came about.”
To put it as simply as possible, the Jazz got whatever they wanted through the first 12 minutes of action. With the Pistons struggling defensively, Utah made them pay by making over 60 percent of their shots from the field and averaging nearly 70 percent from three.
The Jazz surely didn’t look like a five-win team, which raised the question: Did the Pistons take a team with a noticeably worst record lightly?
“Our guys respect everybody they play against,” Bickerstaff claimed. “We just didn’t play with the physicality that we needed to start a game, to set a tone.”
Bickerstaff gave the Jazz credit for their sharpshooting, but it’s not as simple as Utah made shots and the Pistons have to live with it.
“They got comfortable, and they shot a phenomenal percentage in that quarter, don’t get me wrong,” Bickerstaff added, “but the game came too easy to them.”
The turnaround in Detroit’s favor in the second quarter proved that the Pistons had the ability to come with it on Thursday night. Holding the Jazz to under 40 percent from the field in quarter two, the Pistons outscored Utah 35-19 before halftime.
By the end of the night, the Pistons had forced 27 turnovers. Due to their early deficit, they didn’t stand a chance to complete the comeback. Detroit took on a 126-119 loss.
After a thrilling overtime victory against a playoff-caliber Miami Heat team, the Pistons lost their momentum with a bad loss against Utah at home. They now fall to 11-17 on the season before hitting the West Coast for a tough road trip beginning in Phoenix on Saturday.