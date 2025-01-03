Detroit Pistons Coach Speaks on Jaden Ivey After Injury vs Magic
An injury to the young veteran Jaden Ivey made it difficult for the Detroit Pistons to be thrilled with their bounce-back win over the Orlando Magic.
As Ivey was having a stellar night, continuing his strong season, he suffered a critical setback during the fourth quarter of the win over Orlando.
“It’s tough on all of us,” Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters. “There’s no better teammate person than [Jaden Ivey]. No one that cares more about this thing than him. It’s tough to see.”
Injuries are always difficult for players and coaches to see, no matter how severe they are. However, it was clear that Ivey was not dealing with a minor setback.
As both teams surrounded the young emerging star, who was getting attention from the training staff, it was an emotional sight. Ivey needed to be stretchered off the court as he had to stay off of his leg.
“It’s tough on the whole group,” Cade Cunningham said. “To see him hurting like that is tough on us, you know what I’m saying? He’s built for it. He’s going to shake back. Knowing him, he’s gonna work his tail off, and he’s gonna be better than ever when he gets back. It’s hard to see that, for sure.”
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Ivey was diagnosed with a broken fibula. The Pistons revealed that the plan is to have him re-evaluated in roughly a month. At that point, the Pistons can officially come up with a more specific recovery timeline.
This season, Ivey appeared in 30 games so far. Seeing the court for roughly 30 minutes per night, Ivey was scoring at a career-high rate by producing 18 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from deep. Along with his scoring, Ivey averaged four rebounds and four assists throughout the year.