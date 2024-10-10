Detroit Pistons Coach Using Preseason to Find Answer for Key Role
As the Detroit Pistons entered training camp, there were still some big questions regarding their rotation. Among the notable was who is going to take on the ballhandling duties when Cade Cunningham is off the floor. Leading up to their preseason opener, head coach JB Bickerstaff gave a little insight into his process.
The preseason is the final chance for players to battle for minutes, and that is very much the case for the Pistons. Before Detroit took the floor against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Bickerstaff was asked about the backup point guard spot. He stated that multiple players are going to get an opportunity in this role, and the preseason will provide a good sample for them to have a defined answer heading into the regular season. Two of the key players mentioned were Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey.
“We’re doing to give guys an opportunity to see how things work, and we feel like the five games is enough,” Bickerstaff said pregame Sunday.
Towards the end of last season, Sasser took on the role of backup point guard role for the Pistons.
The main factor in Bickerstaff's decision is what he plans to do with Ivey when the team is at full strength. He believes Ivey and Cunningham can co-exist together in the backcourt, and they did so in full force against the Bucks. If Bickerstaff decides to leave Ivey in the starting lineup, Sasser could very well end up being the lead ballhandler for the Pistons' second unit.