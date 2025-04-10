Detroit Pistons Downgrade Key Player vs Knicks
A new name popped up on the Detroit Pistons’ injury report on Thursday night as Isaiah Stewart seems to be dealing with a minor setback.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is dealing with right knee inflammation following a day of practice on Wednesday. As a result, Stewart has been labeled as questionable to take on the Knicks on Wednesday night.
Recently, Stewart has been back in action for the Pistons. A little over one week ago, the veteran center found himself in hot water with the NBA after getting involved in a second-quarter skirmish with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While Stewart wasn’t at the forefront of the altercation, his involvement landed him an ejection. His night concluded after seven minutes. Two days later, the NBA suspended all players involved for at least one game. Stewart landed the longest suspension, getting sidelined for two games.
He missed the matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, which resulted in a 119-103 win for the Western Conference powerhouse. When the Pistons paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors to close out their road trip, Detroit fared well while shorthanded, winning 117-105.
Stewart’s return against the Memphis Grizzlies came on a night when Jalen Duren was sidelined with a setback. Stewart checked in for 34 minutes, scoring 16 points and coming down with right rebounds. The Pistons came up short with a 109-103 loss.
The Pistons had Stewart return to his bench role against the Sacramento Kings earlier this week. He checked in for 28 minutes, grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring eight points in the 127-117 comeback loss.
The Pistons and the Knicks are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Thursday. The veteran center could be a game-time decision for the matchup.