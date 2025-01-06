Detroit Pistons Downgrade Key Veteran vs Trail Blazers
Cade Cunningham isn’t the only notable Detroit Pistons player on the injury report ahead of Monday’s action against the Portland Trail Blazers. As expected, the veteran guard Jaden Ivey has been ruled out, and the defensive standout Ausar Thompson was recently downgraded as well.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, Thompson is dealing with an illness on Monday morning. Therefore, he is deemed questionable to face the Blazers on Monday.
The status of the young veteran wing will likely depend on how he feels going through pregame warmups just a few hours before the game tips off.
In year two, Thompson has had an uphill climb. After getting shut down late in the year of his rookie season due to blood clots, Thompson was not cleared to participate in training camp for the Pistons back in the fall.
After missing the entire preseason run, Thompson also remained off the court for the first 18 games of the season. On November 25, Thompson made his season debut with a 16-minute showing against the Toronto Raptors.
Thompson’s role has been changing since his return. For the most part, he started his second season off as a key player coming off the bench. He’s collected scattered starts, picking up his latest in the January 4 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
So far this season, Thompson has played in 15 games. He is posting averages of seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Concern for Cunningham?
Cunningham’s presence on the report doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Recently, Cunningham popped up as he’s been dealing with knee soreness. Fortunately for the Pistons, Cunningham hasn’t been forced to miss any action as a result.
Nothing about that is expected to change on Monday against Portland. While Cunningham is listed on the report, the Pistons have him as available. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the young star is slated to take on the rebuilding Western Conference squad.
Cunningham has been fortunate to have good health this season. While he missed four out of five games during a stretch in late November due to a groin injury, Cunningham hasn’t missed any more time beyond that.
Before going out for a short stint, Cunningham appeared in the first 17 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He hit on 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. The young veteran produced 24 points per game, along with nine assists per outing, and seven rebounds on a nightly basis.
Following the recent victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cunningham has put together a string of 13 games in a row. On the current run, he’s posting averages of 25 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. He’s averaging 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep.
The Pistons and the Blazers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off. While Cunningham is on pace to play once again, Thompson is likely heading into the game with idea of being a game-time decision.