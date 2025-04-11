Detroit Pistons Downgrade Veteran Sharpshooter vs Bucks
Heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons downgraded their standout sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.
According to the official NBA injury report, Beasley is dealing with an illness. As a result, he is listed as questionable for the matchup.
Beasley is likely a game-time decision on Friday night in Detroit.
This season, Beasley has been available for every matchup. Avoiding any notable setbacks, the veteran sharpshooter has been one the most reliable players on the Pistons.
In the 80 games leading up to Friday’s action against the Bucks, Beasley has averaged 28 minutes per game. The veteran has averaged 16 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. From three, Beasley has knocked down 41 percent of his shots on 9.3 attempts per game.
Beasley has been one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA this season.
The Pistons are hunting for their second win in a row on Friday night. Facing the Bucks over the next two games, coming out 2-0 would allow the Pistons to move up in the Eastern Conference standings.
With or without Beasley, the Pistons are going to be shorthanded at home on Friday. Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey have been ruled out on the injury report. Cade Cunningham is listed as probable, as he deals with a knee-related setback.
The Pistons and the Bucks are set for a 7 PM ET tip.