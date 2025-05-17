Detroit Pistons Dubbed 'Wild Card' Team for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Coming off a season where they drastically increased their win total and reached the playoffs, the Detroit Pistons will look to capitalize on their momentum in the offseason. Before things officially get underway, one insider touched on the team's standing regarding a potential star who could soon hit the market.
Following their first-round elimination, all eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With the franchise having minimal options when it comes to improving the roster, speculation arose of the superstar forward possibly asking out. Things heated up even more when Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Giannis is open to the idea of a change of scenery.
Following the latest developments, ESPN's Bobby Marks made tiers for teams that could realistically make a run at Giannis if he were to request a trade. The Pistons ended up making an appearance in the 'Wild Card' section.
With their mix of sizable contracts and young talent, the Pistons could put together an impressive offer for Giannis. Not to mention, Trajan Langdon has a handful of draft picks at his disposal as well. Depending on what direction the Bucks are looking to go with the franchise, Detroit could be an interesting trade partner.
For the Pistons, trading for Giannis means pushing all in to compete in the short term. At the age of 30, the two-time MVP is at the peak of his powers. Fresh off an MVP-level season, Giannis is looking to contend for a championship while he's still playing at a high level.
After turning heads this season with their impressive play, Detroit has slowly made themselves an attractive landing spot. Cade Cunningham showed the league he is a star-caliber talent, and might be someone guys want to team up with as he prepares to enter his prime. He and Giannis would be instant complements for one another in the two-man game, and have the potential to be a top duo in the NBA.
Seeing that he's one of the NBA's top superstars, the Pistons would be one of many teams attempting to land Giannis if he becomes available. Though it is a very drastic move, it is something worth considering for Detroit.