Detroit Pistons Encouraged to Call Utah Jazz for Trade

Trajan Langdon recently admitted that the 2024-2025 Detroit Pistons have been better than expected.
The first-year President of Basketball Operations changed his tune slightly nearly midway through the season. At the start of the year, the Pistons were still rebuilding candidates without giving the NBA Playoffs a thought.
Since the Pistons have been in the postseason picture for most of the year, it’s difficult to deny the facts. The Pistons look a lot better and should tweak their typical trade deadline strategy.
Two things are becoming evident as the trade deadline approaches. One, the Pistons are thinking about becoming buyers this time around.
Two, the Pistons aren’t expected to take a major swing to acquire one of the big names that seem to be the likeliest candidates to land a new destination.
One name that hasn’t been brought up as much is the Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton. Recently, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz encouraged the Pistons to call the Jazz to inquire about Sexton, as he could be a realistic target for Detroit.
“Sexton should be a more affordable option who still fills a lot of the same needs” Swartz wrote after suggesting a potential deal for Portland’s Anfernee Simons, who doesn’t seem likely to be dealt away at this time.
Earlier in Sexton’s career, he played heavily on the ball. Since landing in Utah in 2022-2023, Sexton has seen more action as a shooting guard.
The Pistons probably wouldn’t search for a starting shooting guard to pair alongside Cade Cunningham if Jaden Ivey doesn’t go down with an injury. Unfortunately, that’s not their reality right now.
Ivey hasn’t been ruled out long-term just yet, but he received a major surgery after an injury that had him carried out on a stretcher. Many assume that his return would come very late in the year if he doesn't miss the remainder of the season.
Adding a player like Sexton could help the Pistons fill the void of Ivey.
Before he went down, Ivey averaged 18 points on 41 percent shooting from three in 30 games.
In 39 games with the Jazz this year, Sexton has averaged 18 points on 42 percent shooting from deep.
Sexton would be an immediate helper who is familiar with the Pistons’ head coach, JB Bickerstaff.
However, he carries an $18.3 million salary this year and is under contract for over $19 million next season.
Ivey is slated to return to the Pistons on a team option, which is worth $10.1 million in 2025-2026. At just 22 years old, the Pistons have to start thinking about their future with Ivey and have the funds available for a potentially large extension in the future.
If the Pistons are thinking short-term, then going for Sexton could be a positive scenario. If they are not quite ready to take a swing on a win-now move, it would probably be best to fly under the radar and look forward to free agency next summer.
