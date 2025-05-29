Detroit Pistons Expected to Work Out St. John’s Basketball Standout

All Pistons

Dec 10, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; The Detroit Pistons logo before the game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Michigan Wolverines at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
For the first time in a long time, the Detroit Pistons aren’t targeting top lottery prospects in the NBA Draft. Without a first-round pick in their possession, the Pistons are scouting players who could fall to the second round. Recently, they were linked to St. John’s standout, Aaron Scott.

According to St. John’s Basketball insider David Berov, Scott has a long list of teams he is scheduled to work out with, and the Pistons are on the list.

Scott started his pre-draft workout tour with the Golden State Warriors last week, according to the report. He’ll soon meet with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and the Pistons.

Prior to landing in New York with SJU, Scott spent his first three seasons competing for North Texas. As a freshman, he averaged 16 minutes off the bench in 32 games. For his sophomore effort, he turned into a full-time starter, seeing the court for 27 minutes per game in 38 matchups. He posted averages of seven points, six rebounds, and one assist.

During the 2023-2024 season, North Texas transitioned to the AAC. More playing time called for better production from Scott, as he averaged 11 points per game with six rebounds.

Last year, Scott spent the season in the Big East with St. John’s. He started 30 of the 36 games he played, seeing the court for 27 minutes per game. During that time, Scott shot 40 percent from the field, producing eight points per game. He also came down with four rebounds per game, while averaging one steal.

Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pistons hold the 37th overall pick.

