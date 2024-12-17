Detroit Pistons Fans Erupt Over Cade Cunningham's Outing vs Miami Heat
Days removed from their blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons were back in action Monday night against the Miami Heat. Despite an impressive outing from Jimmy Butler, they managed to steal a victory in overtime to get back in the win column.
In the end, the Pistons wound up winning by a final score of 125-124. This would not have been possible if not for the stellar play of their lead guard.
Through the first quarter of the season, Cade Cunningham has put together the makings of a breakout season. He continued his potential All-Star campaign against the Heat, notching his sixth triple-double of the year. Cunningham set another new career-high in assists with 18 to go along with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Following the latest Cunningham masterclass, fans took to social media to praise the Pistons star:
With Cunningham distributing the ball at such a high rate, multiple Pistons players also had strong outings in the OT thriller against Miami. Malik Beasley started in place of Jaden Ivey, who was a late scratch, and recorded a team-high 28 points including seven made threes. Ausar Thompson (19 points, nine rebounds, four steals) was another notable standout.
In each passing game, Cunningham continues to prove he is an emerging star in the NBA. Based on how he's looked this year, it appears the Pistons have found their guy who will be the key pillar for years to come.
The Pistons' victory over the Heat moves them into 10th place in the East with an 11-16 record. Cunningham and company will be back in action Thursday to take on the Utah Jazz.