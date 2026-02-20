How Detroit Pistons Can Use Success Against Knicks to Springboard Playoff Success

The Detroit Pistons proved why they’re the team to beat in the Eastern Conference this year, completing the regular-season sweep of the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2025, the New York Knicks.

The Pistons defeated the Knicks 126-111 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Cade Cunningham’s vintage performance. Cunningham put on a show, dazzling the crowd at the Garden and leaving the celebrities sitting courtside in awe, scoring 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds on 17-of-34 shooting from the field.

Cunningham’s performance against the Knicks compared to several legendary performances at the Garden by NBA greats, including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Michael Jordan, who also put on 40-point-plus games.

Not only did Cunningham make a statement as a potential NBA MVP candidate for this season, but the Pistons' sweep of the Knicks could prove crucial in springboarding success in the playoffs against the other top teams in the Eastern Conference, besides New York.

What Cade Cunningham Said About Pistons Win Over Knicks

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following Thursday’s dominant win over the Knicks, Cunningham spoke about whether the Pistons made a statement to the league with their victory against New York.

“I would hope so. I thought it was a good game for us. I think we all made a statement,” said Cunningham following the win. “We come to win every night, we want to impose ourselves and our identity every night, starting on defense and then transition into offense, scoring in the paint, defending in the paint, that’s the statement we want to make every night, tonight was a big night for us.”

If the season sweep over the Knicks proved anything to some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, it's that the Pistons are a difficult team to beat, especially with how tough they are as a group, especially defensively.

In all three wins against the Knicks this season, the Pistons outworked New York and frustrated them defensively. The Pistons outscored the Knicks by 84 points in their three meetings.

Who Poses the Biggest Threat to Pistons in Eastern Conference?

Feb 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While a lot can change between now and April, many believe that if the Pistons and Knicks match up again in the postseason, Detroit will have the advantage. The teams that pose a threat to the Pistons in the East, as of now, are the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a slow start to the season, the Cavs are starting to find their groove, led by Donovan Mitchell, and could give the Pistons a tough playoff series and potentially knock them out. The Cavaliers are currently tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference with the Knicks at 35-21.

For the Celtics, the potential return of Jayson Tatum could be the difference in Boston knocking off the Pistons in a potential playoff series and getting back to the NBA Finals after winning the championship in 2024. Even if Tatum doesn’t return, Jaylen Brown’s talent can’t be ignored, as he is putting together a phenomenal season for the Celtics, averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

If the Pistons bring the same energy and toughness against the Knicks to the postseason, it's hard to imagine anyone else breaking through in the Eastern Conference.

How the Pistons perform in their upcoming home matchups at Little Caesars Arena against the San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 23) and defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 25), will be a crucial indication of whether completing one of the great turnarounds in league history and winning the championship could become a reality.