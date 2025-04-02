Detroit Pistons Fans Rally Around Disappointed Player
Sunday’s game was a tough one for the Detroit Pistons. Not only did they enter the matchup shorthanded, missing three starters as Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Jaden Ivey were all out for the matchup, but they ended up getting off to a hot start before watching it all slip away.
As a whole, the team likely felt slightly down about the loss with the way everything played out. For the veteran center, Paul Reed, he was admittedly feeling bad about his personal performance.
After the game, Reed took to social media to express his thoughts. The former second-rounder was hard on himself for the way he played during his limited action in Minnesota.
“One of my worst games all year [expletive], man,” Reed wrote on X.
While social media can frequently be a tough place for athletes to express themselves without feeling backlash—especially after a tough game—Reed earned plenty of support from the Pistons fan base, as they rallied around the 25-year-old.
@PistonsThoughts: Nahh you're good we're happy as hell to have you here. You gotta cut yourself some slack too you stay ready every single night. This game was weird all around
@mikeypistons: You’re good man. That was a crazy game all around. You’ve been great all year. Come back next time 🔥
@PatriotSentinal: Don't beat yourself up man. It's all good. Bounce back.
Reed checked in for 14 minutes on Sunday. He earned more time than usual after Isaiah Stewart was ejected for being involved in a second-quarter skirmish.
The veteran center made just one of his five shots from the field, and split his four free throws. He produced four points, three rebounds, and one block. Reed turned the ball over twice, and had three fouls. He finished as a minus-11 on the night.
@pistons_jack: You're good bro! Keep doing your thing, Pistons fans are proud as hell of this team
@KoreaPistonsFan: You'll be better next time!!! We love you Bball Paul!!! 😤
@ArchieBPistons: Nothing about that game was normal you’re fine goat
Bad games are natural over the course of an 82-game season, but each shift holds a little more weight for a guy like Reed, who doesn’t get consistent playing time. Throughout March, Reed picked up nine DNPs. In the six games he did play, he averaged under nine minutes on the court.
Fortunately for Reed, he’ll get a chance to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since the Pistons are down Stewart, as a result of a two-game suspension, that should open up some minutes for Reed once again.