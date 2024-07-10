Detroit Pistons Forward Expected to Sit Out of NBA Summer League
Later this week, the Detroit Pistons will begin their Summer League schedule. While there are many promising young talents expected to be in action, one key member of the team's core isn't expected to suit up.
The one player everyone will be zeroing in on for the Pistons during Summer League is Ron Holland. This will be the versatile forward's first chance to really showcase his talents since being drafted fifth overall.
It is not uncommon for second-year players to get some reps in Summer League, but that won't be the case for Ausar Thompson. Reports emerged that the Pistons aren't expected to have him suit up to make sure he is good to go for training camp. The former lottery pick missed the final 18 games of last season after being diagnosed with a blood clot.
Thompson sitting out of Summer League might seem like a negative update, but James Edwards III of The Athletic cited he has had a good recovery in recent months.
Per league and team sources, promising second-year wing Ausar Thompson isn’t scheduled to participate. Thompson’s season ended in March after he was diagnosed with a blood clot. I get the sense that Detroit is playing it safe with Thompson in preparation for him being ready for training camp. I’ve heard the 21-year-old has recovered very well following the diagnosis.
Before having to be shut down due to medical reasons, Thompson had a productive rookie season. Similar to Holland, he is a forward the potential to become a do-it-all wing in the NBA. Across 63 games last season, Thompson averaged 8.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.9 BPG.